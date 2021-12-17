Malcolm Subban makes absolutely ridiculous save for Sabres (Video)

Buffalo Sabres goalie Malcolm Subban had a lot of work to do in the first period on Friday night, stopping 20 shots against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the opening frame.

The best of those saves came against Evan Rodrigues and might be an early contender for the best save of the 2021-22 season. At least so far.

You can see it in the video above, and make sure you watch it more than once — especially from the overhead replay angle — to truly grasp the absurdity of it.

That puck looked ticketed for the back of the net until Subban was able to get his left arm on it, behind his back, to keep it from completely crossing the goal line.

The league ended up reviewing the play just too make sure the puck did not completely cross the goal line, confirming that it in fact did not.

Call it luck if you want (and maybe there is an element of luck to that save, but a lot of great saves have that) but having the athleticism and flexibility to even be in a position to make that save is impressive enough.

 

