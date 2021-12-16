Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Beginning Saturday, Maple Leafs and Senators home games will see a reduced capacity of 50% as part of new COVID-19 mandates in Ontario. [TSN]
• Marie-Philip Poulin second goal of the game gave Canada a 2-1 overtime win over the U.S. during the fifth game of the My Why Tour. [Post-Dispatch]
• An interesting look at why the NHL is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases despite the high number of vaccinated players. [Seattle Times]
• As cases rise the Canucks are being extra cautious after last season’s numerous postponements. [Sportsnet]
• Blackhawks play-by-play announcer Troy Murray returned to the booth on Wednesday for his first full game since being diagnosed with cancer in August. [NHL.com]
• Co-owner of the Penguins checking in last night:
LeMagnifique pic.twitter.com/UdM0JtdPCj
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 15, 2021
• Shoulder surgery will keep Kevin Labanc out of the Sharks’ lineup for three months. [NBC Sports Bay Area]
• If Jakob Chychrun is available how hard should the Oilers pursue the Coyotes defenseman? [Oilers Nation]
• Looks like the Wild will have to wait again for another prospect — this time, Marat Khusnutdinov — to come over from the KHL. [Zone Coverage]
• Why the Bruins should stay away from any and all Evander Kane trade rumors. [Black ‘N Gold]
