Number of players in NHL COVID-19 protocol continues to rise

Wednesday has been another rough day for the NHL in dealing with COVID-19 as Patrice Bergeron, Rasmus Andersson, Byron Froese, Johnny Gaudreau, Erik Gudbranson, Trevor Lewis, Jacob Markstrom, Tyler Pitlick, Mikael Granlund, Ryan Johansen, Matt Luff, Michael McCarron and Philip Tomasino all entered the league’s protocol.

Those players were joined by coaches from Calgary (Darryl Sutter, Kirk Muller, Ryan Huska) and Nashville (John Hynes, Dan Lambert, Todd Richards, Ben Vanderklok).

Several support staff from the Predators and Flames were also separated from their respective teams.

Calgary has been off the ice since Monday and it’s likely Saturday’s game against the Blue Jackets will also be postponed. Rasmus Andersson, Byron Froese, Johnny Gaudreau, Erik Gudbranson, Trevor Lewis, Jacob Markstrom, Tyler Pitlick, plus coaches Darryl Sutter, Kirk Muller, and Ryan Huska are now in protocol. That makes a total 16 players out of the lineup.

Oilers head coach Dave Tippett missed Tuesday’s game, while the Hurricanes’ game against the Wild was postponed after several players entered protocol. Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis will remain in Vancouver, while Jordan Staal, Andrei Svechnikov, Ian Cole and Steven Lorentz are in Minnesota until they are cleared.

As of now, Thursday’s Predators-Avalanche and Hurricanes-Red Wings games are still on.

Slowing the spread

Nine games have been postponed so far this season due to COVID-19 outbreaks within teams.

The rise in players and staff entering protocol will likely lead to the NHL instituting enhanced measures to slow spreads within teams. As early as Wednesday night the league could mandate daily testing (no longer every third day), masks being worn at all teams, limited interactions away from the rink, and virtual meetings for coaches and players.

There are no indications that the league is planning a shutdown. There is a three-day break coming next week over Christmas, but regularly-scheduled games will be played through Dec. 23 barring any more outbreaks.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.