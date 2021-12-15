NHL implementing enhanced COVID-19 protocols amid rise in cases

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NHL is implementing enhanced COVID-19 protocols for all 32 teams, with the changes lasting through at least Jan. 7. After the new year, the league and NHLPA will revisit the issue and a decision will be made to either roll back the changes or extend them.

The protocols, which teams experienced last season, include daily testing (no longer every third day); masks worn inside team facilities; limited interactions away from home, hotels, and rinks; and meetings to be held virtually.

Patrice Bergeron, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Johnny Gaudreau, Jacob Markstrom, Mikael Granlund, Sam Bennett, Carter Verhaeghe were among the players who entered COVID-19 protocol Wednesday. They were joined by coaches from Calgary (Darryl Sutter, Kirk Muller, Ryan Huska) and Nashville (John Hynes, Dan Lambert, Todd Richards, Ben Vanderklok). Several support staff from the Predators and Flames were also separated from their respective teams.

The Flames have been off since Monday and the NHL announced that their return to play is delayed through at least Dec. 18.

From the NHL:

As an appropriate precaution, the team’s training facilities will remain closed for Players until further notice. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the Flames’ regular season schedule, and will provide a further update next week. The Flames organization has followed, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, provincial and federal agencies.

Meanwhile, Oilers head coach Dave Tippett missed Tuesday’s game, while the Hurricanes’ game against the Wild was postponed after several players entered protocol. Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis will remain in Vancouver, while Jordan Staal, Andrei Svechnikov, Ian Cole and Steven Lorentz are in Minnesota until they are cleared.

As of now, Thursday’s Predators-Avalanche and Hurricanes-Red Wings games are still on.

Nine games have been postponed so far due to COVID-19 outbreaks and over 130 players have entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol this season. The Omicron variant has been found in some positive test results. All but one current player is vaccinated and many have already received booster shots. Vaccination is not mandated, but encouraged.

There are no indications that the league is planning a shutdown. There is a three-day break coming next week over Christmas, but regularly-scheduled games will be played through Dec. 23 barring any more outbreaks.

