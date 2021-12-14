Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

While COVID looms as an ominous threat to NHL players participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics, the more immediate news has been troubling, too. The list of NHL players in COVID protocol is growing, including Bruins forward Brad Marchand and Islanders center Mathew Barzal. The NHL also postponed Tuesday’s game between the Hurricanes and Wild.

This post rounds up the latest COVID-related NHL news.

Unfortunately, this is an ongoing matter; Daily Faceoff’s Frank Servalli reports that the Predators could be dealing with “a handful” of players who tested positive for COVID-19, for instance. (The Athletic’s Adam Vingan noted that Ryan Johansen entered the NHL COVID protocol on Sunday.)

Could there be more postponements? At the moment, the Canucks seemingly plan to face the Blue Jackets on Tuesday:

“There wasn’t a comfort level this morning,” Rutherford says in regards to the #Canucks’ decision to cancel morning skate today. Says players are prepared to play the game this evening. — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) December 14, 2021

Hurricanes – Wild Tuesday game postponed due to COVID

With “four additional” Hurricanes players entering COVID protocol, the NHL made the call to postpone Tuesday’s game between the ‘Canes and Wild.

Hurricanes PR clarified the four players, who will remain in Minnesota, as:

While those four Hurricanes remain in Minnesota, Seth Jarvis, Sebastian Aho, and a member of the team’s training staff are under quarantine in Vancouver. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan shared a heartbreaking detail about what’s been a difficult experience for Carolina.

Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis & a team trainer are stuck isolating in Vancouver for 14 days. The Canucks lent them exercise equipment for their rooms Canes looking into getting them a medical flight out back to U.S. The trainer is a new dad & would miss his first Xmas w/ his infant — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) December 14, 2021

North State Journal’s Cory Lavalette reports that the Hurricanes’ next two games (home against the Red Wings on Thursday; Saturday in Los Angeles vs. the Kings) are “very much in jeopardy” of being postponed, as well.

As we’ll note in the next section, three Flames games were postponed on Monday. Earlier this season, three Senators games and two Islanders games were called off in November after the virus affected both teams.

More Flames in COVID protocol

On Monday, the NHL postponed three Flames games (through at least Dec. 16) due to COVID protocol. At that point, Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev, and Nikita Zadorov were Flames players added to the NHL COVID protocol list.

A day later, the Flames added three more: Noah Hanifin, Milan Lucic, and Sean Monahan.

It remains to be seen if the Flames will be able to play by their next scheduled game (Saturday, Dec. 18 against the Blue Jackets in Calgary).

Barzal (Islanders), Marchand (Bruins), Toews (Avalanche) among NHL players in COVID protocol

As of this writing, here are other NHL players in COVID protocol:

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.