• Voting for the four 2022 NHL All-Star team captains is open. [NHL.com]
• A good, long look at some interim arena options for the Arizona Coyotes. [GoPhnx]
• Shane Wright, Connor Bedard, Mason McTavish, and Owen Power are some of the names that highlight Canada’s final roster for the upcoming World Junior tournament. [Hockey Canada]
• New Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford is eager for his new challenge in Vancouver. [Tribune Review]
• Penguins assistant general manager Patrik Allvin is a “dark horse” candidate for the open Canucks GM position. Allvin worked with Rutherford in Pittsburgh and took over the job there briefly after Rutherford resigned. [Sportsnet]
• Claude Giroux‘s contract expires after this season. The Flyers are going nowhere, and they should send their captain to a contender. [Broad Street Hockey]
• Jesper Bratt has become an impact forward for the Devils this season. [All About the Jersey]
• Ranking all 32 NHL goaltending tandems. [Daily Faceoff]
• Nino Niederreiter, Logan O'Connor, and Filip Hronek are a few names who could be on your fantasy hockey league’s waiver wire this week. [NBC Sports Edge]
• The Jets’ penalty kill has been a problem all season long. [Jets Nation]
