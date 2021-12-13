NHL postpones next three Flames’ games following COVID-19 outbreak

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NHL postponed Calgary Flames games through at least Thursday, Dec. 16 after six players and one staff member entered COVID-19 protocol in the last 24 hours. Concern with the virus spreading further and more positive cases in the future led to this decision.

It was announced on Monday that Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev, and Nikita Zadorov were the players who entered protocol.

From the league:

As an appropriate precaution, the team’s training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed for Players until further notice. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the Flames regular season schedule. The Flames organization has followed, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, provincial and national agencies.

Monday’s Flames-Blackhawks game in Chicago was to be the only matchup on the league’s schedule. Calgary was supposed to then play in Nashville on Tuesday before beginning a five-game homestand on Thursday.

This is the third set of NHL games this season that has had to be postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Three Senators games and two Islanders games were called off in November after the virus affected both teams. Three of those games still need to be rescheduled.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.