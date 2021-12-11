Notre Dame-Michigan State stream – College hockey on NBC Sports

By Dec 11, 2021, 6:30 PM EST
Notre Dame-Michigan State stream
The Notre Dame men’s hockey team continues its 2021-22 season on Saturday at home against Michigan State.

NBC Sports will present the 2021-22 Notre Dame hockey 20-game home season schedule across NBCUniversal platforms, featuring live coverage of the opening 12 matchups exclusively across NBCSN, NBC Sports Regional Networks, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app in 2021, with the remaining eight home games exclusively streaming on Peacock in 2022.

Coverage of Notre Dame vs. Michigan State begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, and NBCSN.

All Notre Dame hockey coverage on NBCSN also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via “TV Everywhere.”

[WATCH LIVE STREAM – NOTRE DAME VS. MICHIGAN STATE – 7 P.M. ET]

Notre Dame 2021-22 hockey schedule

Sat., Dec. 11 – Michigan State at Notre Dame – 7 p.m. ET [LIVE STREAM]
NBCSN

Sat., Jan. 1 – Niagara at Notre Dame – 6 p.m. ET
Peacock

Sun., Jan. 2 – Niagara at Notre Dame – 5 p.m. ET
Peacock

Fri., Jan. 28 – Minnesota at Notre Dame – 7:30 p.m. ET
Peacock

Sat., Jan. 29 – Minnesota at Notre Dame – 6 p.m. ET
Peacock

Fri., Feb. 4 – Penn State at Notre Dame – 7:30 p.m. ET
Peacock

Sat., Feb. 5 – Penn State at Notre Dame – 6 p.m. ET
Peacock

Fri., Feb. 25 – Michigan at Notre Dame – 7:30 p.m. ET
Peacock

Sat., Feb. 26 – Michigan at Notre Dame – 6 p.m. ET
Peacock

Note: NBC Sports Regional Networks may air additional matchups throughout the season

