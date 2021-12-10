Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Jake DeBrusk, John Klingberg, Anton Khudobin, and Reilly Smith are just a few names who could be on the move this season. [Sportsnet]
• One standout for the Canadiens has been Ben Chiarot, who could be an interesting piece of trade bait in a few months. [Habs Eyes on the Prize]
• U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Stan Fischler on his legacy in hockey. [ESPN]
• The COVID-19 vaccines are helping NHL players avoid serious illness and the league’s protocols are working. [NHL]
• Congratulations, Coyotes! You’ve paid your overdue bills to avoid arena eviction. [PHT]
• Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt will see a specialist about an upper-body injury that is expected to sideline him for some time. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
• Snoop Dogg was in the house for Kings-Stars Thursday night and took over play-by-play duties:
• John LeClair talks about the Legion of Doom, Patrick Roy and who would make his all-NHL team. [Betway Insider]
• Mark Giordano returned last night for the Kraken. How will that affect the lineup going forward? [Sound of Hockey]
• The Golden Knights’ three-game win streak is a sign that a hot run is coming. [Sin Bin Vegas]
• Breaking down those really, really unique Predators Stadium Series game jerseys. [Hockey by Design]
