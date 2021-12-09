Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Top players from Wednesday in the NHL

Thatcher Demko, Canucks

Break up the Canucks! Vancouver is now 2-0-0 under Bruce Boudreau after a 2-1 shootout victory over the Bruins. Demko stopped 35 shots in regulation and overtime and denied Boston’s two attempts in the shootout.

Mackenzie Blackwood, Devils

As the team debuted their “Jersey” jerseys, Blackwood blanked the Flyers with a 25-save effort during a 3-0 Devils win. It was Blackwood’s first win in five starts and extended Philadelphia’s losing streak to 10 games.

Highlights from NHL games on Wednesday

One day after landing a terrifying hit on a Jujhar Khaira, Jacob Trouba angered opponents with another big check. In the latest case, Trouba hit Nathan MacKinnon hard, drawing attention from Gabriel Landeskog.

MacKinnon and the Avs won the game, and he pulled off this nifty goal.

What we love about Nate is that is is absolutely not to be stopped. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/xvSH2YRCUt — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) December 9, 2021

Pair of good updates following Trouba hits. MacKinnon returned to the game, and Khaira was released from hospital on Wednesday.

Nice goal by Jesper Bratt on a not nice night for the Flyers.

Jesper Bratt picked that corner perfectly. pic.twitter.com/9ExG3czT2y — NHL (@NHL) December 9, 2021

Max Pacioretty delivered an unintentional chip on TNT’s Paul Bissonnette following Vegas’ 5-4 win over the Stars:

NHL takeaways from Wednesday

Flyers streak now at 10 games, Devils get sorely needed win

The Devils didn’t carry a losing streak at the same scale as the Flyers, whose skid is now at 10 games. But New Jersey hasn’t exactly been taking that next step forward, either. After the NHL games on Wednesday, the Devils are 10-9-5 overall, and 3-6-3 in their last 12.

On paper, the Devils presented the Flyers with a great opportunity to end their losing streak. They even had the audacity to wear those loathed Jersey jerseys.

The Flyers fell again, and couldn’t even score a goal. This wasn’t just a matter of being “goalie’d,” either. According to Natural Stat Trick, the Devils generated a 9-4 high-danger chance advantage at even-strength.

A recap of the Flyers’ 10-game losing streak; when might it end?

Nov. 18: Flyers’ losing streak begins with 4-3 shootout loss at home to the Lightning.

Nov. 20: After that, they dropped a 5-2 loss at home against the Bruins. Memories of Carter Hart‘s strong start begin to fade.

Nov. 23: Uh oh, those Bolts again. In that case, it was a 4-0 loss to the Lightning in Tampa Bay.

Nov. 24: A back-to-back set in Florida isn’t an easy task. After falling to the Lightning, the Flyers saw their losing streak extend in a 2-1 OT loss to the Panthers.

Nov. 26: Another tough one against a challenging opponent. They dropped a 6-3 loss at home vs. the Hurricanes.

Nov. 28: Never feels great to lose by a nearby rival. That happened in the Flyers’ 5-2 loss to Devils in New Jersey.

Dec. 1: The Flyers dropped a 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Dec. 5 (Sunday): big loss at home vs. Lightning.

Dec. 6 (Monday): In Mike Yeo’s first game as Flyers (interim) head coach, it was a wild one.

Before the game a dog pooped at center ice:

Dec. 8 (Wednesday): Yeesh, the Flyers joined the Islanders in suffering a losing streak in the double digits.

Next up, the Flyers face the Golden Knights in Vegas on Friday. Then it’s an interesting situation, especially if the Flyers continue their losing streak. On one hand, they face the Coyotes, a team that’s a mess on and off the ice. On the other hand, that game takes place on Saturday, so a dejected Flyers team might also be tired. Losing to the Coyotes could really make matters worse.

Avalanche flex their muscles, Rangers see winning streak end at 7 games

After the first period, the Rangers forged a 2-1 lead against the Avalanche. It seemed like the Rangers might just extend their winning streak vs. a powerhouse team.

Then the second period happened. The Avalanche dominated that middle frame 5-0. For a team that’s been on and off amid high expectations, it was a display of their awesome firepower. Perhaps the Rangers can use this as a learning experience, even if it cost them their seven-game winning streak?

The eternal mess that is the Arizona Coyotes

Catch up on the latest round of Arizona Coyotes arena drama here. Brutal.

Thursday’s big story

Two doozies: Maple Leafs – Lightning, Hurricanes – Flames

Two Thursday NHL games stand out, and they could satiate a variety of tastes.

If you’re in the mood for a clash between two teams with high expectations, check out Maple Leafs vs. Lightning. For all of their heartache, the Maple Leafs once again look strong. Then again, for that to “mean anything,” they’ll most likely need to go through the repeat Stanley Cup champions. (Although that Atlantic is strong enough that the Maple Leafs might be “lucky” enough to face the Panthers or Bruins, instead.)

Alternatively, you might prefer a match between two teams better than expected.

With the Hurricanes, it’s even better than expected. Most anticipated strong work from Carolina this season, yet perhaps not to this extent. Goalie changes and Dougie Hamilton‘s exit combined as threats. Instead, the Hurricanes are as scary as ever.

Even those who thought highly of some of the pieces wondered if the Flames could put the puzzle together. So far, they’ve looked almost as good as their splendid jerseys.

Wednesday’s NHL scores

Avalanche 7, Rangers 3

Devils 3, Flyers 0

Canucks 2, Bruins 1 (SO)

Golden Knights 5, Stars 4

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.