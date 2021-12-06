Golden Knights’ Robin Lehner to skip Olympics, cites health reasons

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner said Sunday he is skipping the 2022 Winter Olympics, where he had been expected to play for Sweden.

The 30-year-old Lehner, from Gothenburg, Sweden, cited health reasons for skipping the Winter Games in Beijing. He is a longtime mental health advocate who has been open about his bipolar disorder and his own struggles off the ice.

“For health reasons, me and my psychiatrist decided with agents that I’m not gonna go and I wish them all the best,” Lehner said after a 23-save performance in the Golden Knights’ 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Sunday night.

Took long time to make decision with my psychiatrist and family. My well being have too come first and being locked down and not knowing what happens if you test positive is to much of a risk for me. Sweden will have a great team and Markström is a beast.Hope people understand ❤️ — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) December 6, 2021

Lehner, who has played with the Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders, Chicago Blackhawks and Vegas, has a career record of 138-133 with a goals-against average of 2.71 and a save percentage of .917 with 16 shutouts.