Travis Kelce to wear cleats inspired by Wayne Gretzky’s Nike skates

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This weekend in the National Football League players from the 28 teams in action will wear special cleats in support of chosen causes. One in particular, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, will use “My Cause My Cleats” to promote his 87 & Running organization while honoring a hockey legend at the same time.

When the Chiefs host the Broncos during Sunday Night Football on NBC, Kelce will be wearing cleats inspired by Wayne Gretzky’s Nike Zoom Air skates he wore in the 1990s.

Designed by footwear artist and designer Dan Gamache, Kelce’s cleats will promote his organization which helps disadvantaged youth.

“This is my own personal foundation, and we work hard to empower disadvantaged youth to achieve success by providing resources and support to their communities and cultivating their talent in the areas of education, business, athletics, STEM, and the arts,” Kelce said in a statement.

Kelce hasn’t been shy about showing off his love for hockey and Gretzky. Along with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the two attended Game 3 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, a series the St. Louis Blues would end up winning for their first title. Kelce was rocking the No. 99 throwback.

.@PatrickMahomes and @tkelce showing some support for their Missouri neighbors! (peep Killa Trav's jersey… 👀) pic.twitter.com/EthGyvWT5S — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) June 2, 2019

Patrick Mahomes and the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs host Teddy Bridgewater and the Denver Broncos in a divisional showdown on this week’s edition of NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with Football Night in America, followed by kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium in in Kansas City, Mo., on NBC, Peacock and Universo.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.