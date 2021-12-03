Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• The Premier Hockey Federation 2022 All-Star Game is heading to Toronto’s York Canlan Sports on January 29 at the home of the Toronto Six. [PHF]

• “The Chicago Blackhawks have filed a motion to dismiss Kyle Beach’s negligence lawsuit, arguing that the statute of limitations expired before the hockey player’s case was filed in court. In their motion, filed on Nov. 30, the Blackhawks wrote that the team has a mediation session scheduled with Beach’s attorney on Dec. 15 to attempt to settle the lawsuit.” [TSN]

• That story about the Coyotes being for sale and primed to move to Houston? False, say the team and NHL. [Five for Howling]

• What do you think of the Lightning and Predators Stadium Series jerseys? [PHT]

• Brendan Gallagher and Sami Niku have tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out 10 days for the Canadiens. [NHL.com]

• How are things going in Montreal? We’ve got jerseys hitting the ice after losses now. [Sportsnet]

Somebody just threw a Canadiens jersey onto the ice… pic.twitter.com/CESkUEbckL — Julian McKenzie (@jkamckenzie) December 3, 2021

• Andrew Mangiapane now has 16 goals on the season for the Flames. He didn’t think he had an NHL future until he met Dale Hawerchuk. [PHT]

• Now out of COVID-19 protocol, the Islanders’ offense desperately needs Anders Lee to produce. [NY Hockey Now]

• How does Alain Vigneault fix the struggling Flyers? [Broad Street Hockey]

• Cam Talbot has been coming up big for the Wild when they’ve needed him the most. [Zone Coverage]

• Some fantasy hockey nuggets to help your team close out a victory this week. [NBC Sports Edge]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.