Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Tyler Bertuzzi, who is not vaccinated, has entered NHL COVID-19 protocol and is expected to miss the Red Wings’ next five games. [Freep]

• Senators forward Josh Norris spoke about the shooting at Oxford High School in his hometown of Oxford Township, Michigan. “You never really think something like this is going to happen in your hometown.” [NHL.com]

• Now head coach of the Flames, Darryl Sutter returns to LA, where he won two Stanley Cups with the Kings. [Sportsnet]

• Alain Vigneault following the Flyers’ seventh straight defeat: “I’m not satisfied about anything here. We have to find ways to win games here. This is serious. We’re not scoring. Right now, we’re not finishing, so we’re going to have to find ways to win games 1-0 and 2-1 until we get some of that finish that I know some of these players have. Right now, we’re not seeing it, we’re not executing it.” [TSN]

• Brent Seabrook is joining the WHL’s Vancouver Giants as an intern, volunteer coach. [Giants]

Coming soon 🔥 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 1, 2021

• A look at what goes into a trade request from a player’s perspective. [Daily Faceoff]

• Speaking of trade requests, Jake DeBrusk wants out of Boston and there are teams interested. [The Hockey News]

• How much longer can the Predators rely on their top-end players to carry the offense? [A to Z Sports Nashville]

• Why the Blue Jackets need to look at the farm in order to help their struggling defense. [1st Ohio Battery]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.