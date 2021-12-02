Pass or Fail: Lightning, Predators jerseys for 2022 Stadium Series

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning revealed their jerseys for the 2022 Stadium Series on Thursday. Undoubtedly to everyone’s utter shock, people had opinions.

Generally, people seemed to like the Lightning’s jerseys, while some found the Predators’ “Smashville” look less appealing.

To refresh your memory, the 2022 Stadium Series pits the Lightning vs. the Predators at Nissan Stadium (home of the NFL’s Titans) on Feb. 26.

Alex Killorn got back on his jet ski to hype up the Lightning’s 2022 Stadium Series jerseys. Rob Gronkowski was involved. Your mileage: will vary.

Giddy up. Presenting: Our 2022 NHL Stadium Series jersey. pic.twitter.com/jUKLr9JjFC — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) December 2, 2021

Most prefer the all-angles views of these sweaters, and the Lightning obliged:

Let’s take a closer look. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/UC8rXDlxJa — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) December 2, 2021

Unsolicited takes: mostly cool, the 2022 Stadium Series logo itself is sleek, and my only issue is I’m iffy about the bolt coming from the s. (Though it’s a win for theming.)

Meanwhile, the Predators asked Pekka Rinne to do the 2022 Stadium Series jersey unveiling honors. It wasn’t too stilted.

You can't let Pekka down! Preorder your Stadium Series jersey now. Preorder by visiting https://t.co/KYXJd9Shnn or in person at Bridgestone Arena. Tickets are available now –> https://t.co/CMwICl3Kss pic.twitter.com/tjdX6nVqn4 — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) December 2, 2021

Again, people didn’t love the Predators’ “Smashville” Stadium Series jerseys. Judge for yourself if they pass or fail by viewing them from multiple angles:

🤩 The primary crest pays tribute to the fans with the SMASHVILLE mark, and the look was inspired by letterpress music posters which are part of Nashville's rich history. >> https://t.co/AK3IoFl1Yj pic.twitter.com/QP0fQ0rHnj — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) December 2, 2021

My feeling? They’re sort of … almost there? Barbecue grub that maybe needed an extra hour or two in the smoker?

Do tell, though. Pass or fail for one, both, or all?

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.