Top player from Tuesday in the NHL

Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators

The Predators absolutely demolished the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night, 6-0, and it was Forsberg turning into, wait for it, Filip Foursberg leading the way.

Forsberg scored four goals in the Predators win, while Yakov Trenin and Nick Cousins also added goals. That four goal output helped him reach the 400-point mark for his career and gives him 10 goals in 13 games this season.

Juuse Saros also stopped all 27 shots he faced to record the shutout.

Highlights from Tuesday in the NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak scored a goal so unbelievably insane that he could probably not do it again if he tried it a thousand times. Have a look (also read more about it here). This is part of a stretch in the first period where the Lightning scored two goals in five seconds.

This Filip Forsberg goal is an incredible shot from a crazy angle that is perfectly placed just under the crossbar. This is the first of his four goals on the night.

Roope Hintz recorded a hat trick for the Dallas Stars in their 4-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes to help them stay hot and continue to turn their early season performance around. None of those goals were the highlight of the night for the Stars. The highlight of the night was this absolutely insane sequence from starting goalie Braden Holtby.

Three Takeaways from Tuesday in the NHL

Is five games enough for biting?

Los Angeles Kings forward Brendan Lemieux had his hearing for biting on Tuesday and it resulted in a five-game suspension. Is that enough? The Department Of Player Safety admits it is possible he bit Brady Tkachuk more than one time, but was only focussed on the one clear view they had of one bite. If they had seen the others would that have increased the suspension? Should something that is well outside the lines of the game, something extremely dangerous, be worth extra games given that it is not in any way part of the game? Of all the biting incidents that have been reported or alleged over the years this is only the fourth that resulted in an actual suspension.

Kirill Kaprizov is starting to get on a roll

Kaprizov did not have a bad start to the 2021-22 season, but it was a little slower than expected given his immediate success in the league a year ago. There is nothing slow about his play right now. He had another multi-point game on Tuesday, scoring a goal and adding an assist in the Wild’s 5-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes. He now has four goals, 10 assists, and 14 total points over his past six games. He is also at 25 points in 22 games for the season while still shooting under 10 percent. He is going to be just fine.

Panthers, Blues erase big deficits

The best matchup of the night was in Florida where two of the NHL’s best teams, the Panthers and Washington Capitals, played a whale of a game that saw the Capitals race out to a 4-1 lead, and then the Panthers erase that deficit with four unanswered goals including Sam Reinhart‘s game-winner with 12 seconds to play. Florida absolutely dominated the third period with a commanding shots edge and scored four goals in the final 20 minutes to complete the comeback.

Meanwhile, in St. Louis, the Blues were able to shake off a brutal opening 10 minutes that saw them give up three goals to the Tampa Bay Lightning including that crazy Erik Cernak goal from center ice. The Blues eventually chipped away at that deficit, tied the game, and won it in a shootout.

Wednesday’s big story

It has to be in Edmonton for the rare matchup between Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid. The Edmonton Oilers have been one of the best teams in the league this season thanks to some dominant special teams play (power play and penalty kill) and another round of incredible individual performances from McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The Penguins are starting to get back on track after a slow start thanks to a 5-1-1 stretch over their most recent seven games.

Tuesday’s NHL scores

Detroit Red Wings 2, Boston Bruins 1

Florida Panthers 5, Washington Capitals 4

San Jose Sharks 5, New Jersey Devils 2

St. Louis Blues 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 3 (SO)

Nashville Predators 6, Columbus Blue Jackets 0

Minnesota Wild 5, Arizona Coyotes 2

Dallas Stars 4, Carolina Hurricanes 1

Anaheim Ducks 5, Los Angeles Kings 4 (SO)

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders (Postponed)

