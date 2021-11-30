Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Struggling to find a regular place in the Bruins’ lineup, Jake DeBrusk has asked for a trade out of Boston. [NBC Sports Boston]
• “We’re unclear on how the power dynamics will eventually play out between [Jeff] Gorton and the incumbent GM, but [Geoff] Molson expects them to work as a team, tackling the various responsibilities that, he’s learned in hindsight, are too large for just one person to continue doing in this unique market.” [Sportsnet]
• Why Jeff Gorton‘s past should lead to good things while helping guide the Canadiens forward. [The Hockey Writers]
• The NHL has suspended Brad Marchand 3 games for slew-footing Oliver Ekman-Larsson. [PHT]
• After clearing waivers, Evander Kane is now with the AHL San Jose Barracuda. [NBC Sports Bay Area]
• Looking at the biggest surprises and disappointments through the first quarter of the NHL season. [PHT]
• With a quarter of the season finished, are the Kraken finally coming together as a team? [Seattle Times]
• While the Penguins placed Bryan Rust on injured reserve, Evgeni Malkin took another step forward in his return from off-season surgery. [Pensburgh]
• An important ranking: Which NHL team has the best dog? [ESPN]
• The Blues have found mixed results through nearly two months of the NHL season. [Post-Dispatch]
