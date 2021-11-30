Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Struggling to find a regular place in the Bruins’ lineup, Jake DeBrusk has asked for a trade out of Boston. [NBC Sports Boston]

• “We’re unclear on how the power dynamics will eventually play out between [Jeff] Gorton and the incumbent GM, but [Geoff] Molson expects them to work as a team, tackling the various responsibilities that, he’s learned in hindsight, are too large for just one person to continue doing in this unique market.” [Sportsnet]

• Why Jeff Gorton‘s past should lead to good things while helping guide the Canadiens forward. [The Hockey Writers]

• The NHL has suspended Brad Marchand 3 games for slew-footing Oliver Ekman-Larsson. [PHT]

• After clearing waivers, Evander Kane is now with the AHL San Jose Barracuda. [NBC Sports Bay Area]

• Looking at the biggest surprises and disappointments through the first quarter of the NHL season. [PHT]

• With a quarter of the season finished, are the Kraken finally coming together as a team? [Seattle Times]

• While the Penguins placed Bryan Rust on injured reserve, Evgeni Malkin took another step forward in his return from off-season surgery. [Pensburgh]

• An important ranking: Which NHL team has the best dog? [ESPN]

• The Blues have found mixed results through nearly two months of the NHL season. [Post-Dispatch]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.