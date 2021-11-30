Jack Hughes signs 8-year, $64M extension with Devils

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jack Hughes has committed himself to the New Jersey Devils for eight more seasons after signing a $64 million extension on Tuesday.

“There are a lot of 86 [jerseys] out there when I look around,” Hughes told the Devils’ website. “The fans really appreciate me here. I’m just extremely thankful to be a New Jersey Devil. The fans are awesome. They’ve treated me like gold ever since I’ve come here.

“Now I have to return the favor and be a star for the next decade. I know it’ll come, and I know it’ll happen. It’s an extremely exciting time in New Jersey.”

Hughes’ extension carries an $8 million cap hit and breaks down like this salary-wise:

2022-23: $9 million

2023-24: $8.5 million

2024-25: $8.5 million

2025-26: $8.5 million

2026-27: $8 million

2027-28: $7.5 million

2028-29: $7 million

2029-30: $7 million

Devils captain Nico Hischier and defenseman Dougie Hamilton are the only other players on the team with contracts that run beyond the 2023-24 NHL season, per Cap Friendly. General manager Tom Fitzgerald has a number of other restricted free agents to re-sign in the coming months like Jesper Bratt and Pavel Zacha. Hughes was obviously top of the list.

More to come from Hughes

Tuesday was a pretty big day for Hughes. Not only did the 20-year-old forward ink his massive new deal, he also will be playing his first game since Oct. 19 after missing the last 17 with a dislocated shoulder.

After a bumpy rookie season, Hughes had a strong sophomore campaign with 11 goals and 31 points in 56 games. Now with financial security and a healthy shoulder, the Devils are ready to see where his developmental path will take him.

“I know a lot of people expect a lot out of me. I’m at the top of the chart there,” Hughes said. “I believe I’m going to be a superstar in the league and I’m well on my way.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.