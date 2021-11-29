PHT Morning Skate: Bergevin firing reaction; Murray move fails in Ottawa

By Nov 29, 2021, 9:04 AM EST
bergevin
Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images
0 Comments

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• The Canadiens shook up their organization on Sunday by firing GM Marc Bergevin, AGM Trevor Timmins, and senior VP Paul Wilson. [PHT]

• Firing Bergevin and installing Jeff Gorton as EVP of hockey operations could mean a different management structure is coming for the Canadiens. [Daily Faceoff]

• “The main thing that Gorton, and whoever he brings in to replace Bergevin as general manager, can bring is fresh ideas.” [Habs Eyes on the Prize]

•  Looking at the highs and lows of the Bergevin era in Montreal. [PHT]

• Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick on Brendan Lemieux following the biting incident with Brady Tkachuk: “I have my own opinion about what happened, or did not happen last night, and what I can tell you is that any comments that were made about Pep were garbage. He’s a valuable player who sticks up for his teammates. We all support him and I’d rather have him on my team over that kid any day of the week.” [LA Kings Insider]

• Buying low on Matt Murray has not worked out for the Senators after the team placed the goaltender on waivers over the weekend. [TSN]

• The Sharks announced that general manager Doug Wilson is taking a medical leave from the team. [NBC Sports Bay Area]

Robert Thomas and Dan Vladar are a couple of players who could help your fantasy hockey team this week. [NBC Sports Edge]

Kirill Kaprizov is … back? [Zone Coverage]

• How one man is helping grow the game of hockey in Lebanon. [NHL.com]

• What is the identity of the Jets? They’re still trying to figure it out as well. [Sportsnet]

More NHL news

penguins fenway
Fenway Sports Group reaches deal for ‘controlling interest’ in...
NHL Scores
NHL Rink Wrap: Dougie Hamilton dominates; Lemieux offered in-person hearing
Montreal Canadiens
The highs and lows of the Marc Bergevin era in Montreal

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.