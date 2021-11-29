Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• The Canadiens shook up their organization on Sunday by firing GM Marc Bergevin, AGM Trevor Timmins, and senior VP Paul Wilson. [PHT]
• Firing Bergevin and installing Jeff Gorton as EVP of hockey operations could mean a different management structure is coming for the Canadiens. [Daily Faceoff]
• “The main thing that Gorton, and whoever he brings in to replace Bergevin as general manager, can bring is fresh ideas.” [Habs Eyes on the Prize]
• Looking at the highs and lows of the Bergevin era in Montreal. [PHT]
• Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick on Brendan Lemieux following the biting incident with Brady Tkachuk: “I have my own opinion about what happened, or did not happen last night, and what I can tell you is that any comments that were made about Pep were garbage. He’s a valuable player who sticks up for his teammates. We all support him and I’d rather have him on my team over that kid any day of the week.” [LA Kings Insider]
• Buying low on Matt Murray has not worked out for the Senators after the team placed the goaltender on waivers over the weekend. [TSN]
Dougie Hamilton of the @NJDevils is using a custom stick in honor of Thea, a young girl he grew close with in Calgary who passed away after battling cancer.
He opened the scoring at 5:07 of the first period. 💜 #HockeyFightsCancer pic.twitter.com/ZxjofcW1K4
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 29, 2021
• The Sharks announced that general manager Doug Wilson is taking a medical leave from the team. [NBC Sports Bay Area]
• Robert Thomas and Dan Vladar are a couple of players who could help your fantasy hockey team this week. [NBC Sports Edge]
• Kirill Kaprizov is … back? [Zone Coverage]
• How one man is helping grow the game of hockey in Lebanon. [NHL.com]
• What is the identity of the Jets? They’re still trying to figure it out as well. [Sportsnet]
————
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.