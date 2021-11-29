Canadiens owner says running hockey ops will be 2-person job

BROSSARD, Quebec — After dismissing his general manager and two other executives, Montreal Canadiens owner and president Geoff Molson said Monday that running the hockey operations of the storied NHL team is a multiperson job and that will be the approach going forward.

Molson said a search is underway for a bilingual GM who will work with recently hired executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton.

“Jeff is going to come here, and the new person is going to come here, and they’re going to assess the situation and they’re going to develop an identity they want to have for this team,,” Molson said.

Marc Bergevin was in the 10th year as GM when he was dismissed over the weekend with the team off to a 6-15-2 start after reaching the Stanley Cup Final last season.

Molson said Bergevin did a good job over his tenure in Montreal, but the team needed a change after an “unacceptable” start. Molson acknowledged that Bergevin could have used some help.

“It’s a lot for one person,” Molson said. “If I could back up a few years and know what I know today, I would have complemented (Bergevin) with another person. It’s that big a job in this market.”