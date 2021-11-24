Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Cammi Granato has been named to the 18-person Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee. Mike Gartner is replacing John Davidson as Chair. [TSN]

• Brayden Point‘s injury opens the door for an opportunity for Alex Barré-Boulet. [Tampa Bay Times]

• Nazem Kadri has been on quite the heater of late for the Avalanche. [The Hockey News]

• More bad news for the Islanders as Brock Nelson will miss 2-4 weeks with an injury and Zdeno Chara is in COVID-19 protocol. [PHT]

• Leon Draisaitl on the Oilers’ early-season success: “We’re all here to win. Individual stats, individual awards, I’ve been there, I’ve done that. I’m very proud of it, but that’s not why I’m here. “And that’s not why [Connor McDavid is] here. That’s why nobody’s here. We all want to win.” [NHL.com]

• If there’s one thing you can count on with the Golden Knights this season — other than injuries — it’s blown leads. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• The way things are going, Kevin Fiala is not long for Minnesota. [Zone Coverage]

• A look at some top prospects in the AHL and in Europe who we might be hearing from in the future. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Alexandre Texier is playing so well he’s moving into territory where he’s deserving of an expanded role with the Blue Jackets. [1st Ohio Battery]

• How long will this power play success work for the Predators? [A to Z Sports]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.