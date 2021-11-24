Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Cammi Granato has been named to the 18-person Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee. Mike Gartner is replacing John Davidson as Chair. [TSN]
• Brayden Point‘s injury opens the door for an opportunity for Alex Barré-Boulet. [Tampa Bay Times]
• Nazem Kadri has been on quite the heater of late for the Avalanche. [The Hockey News]
• More bad news for the Islanders as Brock Nelson will miss 2-4 weeks with an injury and Zdeno Chara is in COVID-19 protocol. [PHT]
• Leon Draisaitl on the Oilers’ early-season success: “We’re all here to win. Individual stats, individual awards, I’ve been there, I’ve done that. I’m very proud of it, but that’s not why I’m here. “And that’s not why [Connor McDavid is] here. That’s why nobody’s here. We all want to win.” [NHL.com]
• If there’s one thing you can count on with the Golden Knights this season — other than injuries — it’s blown leads. [Sin Bin Vegas]
• The way things are going, Kevin Fiala is not long for Minnesota. [Zone Coverage]
• A look at some top prospects in the AHL and in Europe who we might be hearing from in the future. [NBC Sports Edge]
• Alexandre Texier is playing so well he’s moving into territory where he’s deserving of an expanded role with the Blue Jackets. [1st Ohio Battery]
• How long will this power play success work for the Predators? [A to Z Sports]
