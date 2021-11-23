Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Josh Morrissey wore a special purple velvet jacket to last night’s game against the Penguins in honor of his late dad, Tom, who passed away in August. Tuesday was the Jets’ Hockey Fights Cancer Night. [Sportsnet]

• Carey Price has not skated since last week as he continues his conditioning work and making sure his knee is strong enough for when he’s ready to return. [TSN]

• More on the mess in Omaha with the USHL’s Lancers in turmoil. [Daily Faceoff]

• Kendall Coyne Schofield on the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics, her new book, and more. [NHL.com]

• The Flyers will be without Kevin Hayes after he re-injured himself in his second game following off-season surgery. [Broad Street Hockey]

• Should Zach Hyman be on Doug Armstrong’s radar for Canada’s Olympic team? [Oilers Nation]

• “Two years after 16 hockey players joined forces in Boston to become the first entirely transgender sports team in the United States, Team Trans — a growing group of novice to advanced players — reunited this past weekend at Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton, Wisconsin, to take on the Madison Gay Hockey Association in a weekend friendship series.” [NBC News]

• If the Islanders are going to halt their current six-game losing streak they’ll need Ilya Sorokin to step up. [New York Hockey Now]

• One man is on a quest to right the wrongs of statistical counting in the women’s game. [The Hockey News]

• Could J.T. Miller be a fit with the Wild? [The Province]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.