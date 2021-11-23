Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New Jersey Devils unveiled the franchise’s first-ever third jersey on Tuesday and it is … something.

Fans have long been desiring the team to create a black jersey and they delivered this design which franchise legend Martin Brodeur had a hand in.

“The organization’s been playing with the same jerseys for almost 40 years now,” Brodeur told ESPN.com’s Greg Wyshynski. “When I was playing here, the fans were always saying how great it would be to have a black jersey. Coming back to the organization, seeing the excitement around the team, I think it’s going to leave a great mark to do a third jersey. It’s something for our fans to enjoy.”

(Are you getting some 2019 Blackhawks Winter Classic jersey vibes like me?)

As with many new jerseys, these have elements that touch on the franchise’s past. The look is influenced by the Newark Bulldogs, a semi-pro team that was part of the Canadian-American Hockey League in 1928-29. The years 1995, 2000, and 2003 are inside the collar, representing the Devils’ three Stanley Cup titles. The five stripes on the shoulders are for the five players whose numbers have been retired by the franchise: Brodeur (30), Ken Daneyko (3), Scott Stevens (4), Patrik Elias (26), and Scott Niedermayer (27).

If you were wondering, the Devils’ “Jersey” jerseys do not have “PANTS” written on the pants.

The Devils plan to wear these jerseys 13 times this season. That number, 13, is in honor of team captain, Nico Hischier, who wears No. 13. They will debut for their Dec. 8 game against the Flyers and will be on sale this Friday as the holiday shopping season gets under way.

Pass or Fail: The Devils’ historic ‘Jersey’ jerseys

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.