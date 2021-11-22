PHT Morning Skate: Senators ready to return; Granato’s impact with Kraken

By Nov 22, 2021, 9:10 AM EST
senators
André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images
• The Senators begin a road trip Monday in Colorado and will be back to bubble life after eight of 10 players exited COVID-19 protocol over the weekend. [Ottawa Sun]

• Canada is closing its border to unvaccinated professional and amateur athletes on January 15. [CP]

Evander Kane is back skating at the Sharks’ practice facility as his 21-game suspension nears its end. [NBC Sports Bay Area]

• The Kings are bringing the game of hockey to Mexico via a youth camp. [NHL.com]

• Seattle Kraken scout and hockey legend Cammi Granato is continuing to grow the game. [Sportsnet]

• Speaking of the Kraken, they are benefiting from a couple of former Penguins right now. [Pensburgh]

• What is the ceiling for the Wild this season? [The Hockey News]

• Is adding a center on Bill Guerin’s wishlist for the Wild? [Zone Coverage]

Adrian Kempe and Jesper Bratt are two players who could help your fantasy hockey team this week. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Why NHL goalies can’t have colored tape on the knobs of their sticks. [Daily Faceoff]

