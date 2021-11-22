Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• The Senators begin a road trip Monday in Colorado and will be back to bubble life after eight of 10 players exited COVID-19 protocol over the weekend. [Ottawa Sun]
• Canada is closing its border to unvaccinated professional and amateur athletes on January 15. [CP]
• Evander Kane is back skating at the Sharks’ practice facility as his 21-game suspension nears its end. [NBC Sports Bay Area]
• The Kings are bringing the game of hockey to Mexico via a youth camp. [NHL.com]
• Seattle Kraken scout and hockey legend Cammi Granato is continuing to grow the game. [Sportsnet]
• Speaking of the Kraken, they are benefiting from a couple of former Penguins right now. [Pensburgh]
welcome back to a true kraken legend. pic.twitter.com/EsGC5mudGX
— Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) November 22, 2021
• What is the ceiling for the Wild this season? [The Hockey News]
• Is adding a center on Bill Guerin’s wishlist for the Wild? [Zone Coverage]
• Adrian Kempe and Jesper Bratt are two players who could help your fantasy hockey team this week. [NBC Sports Edge]
• Why NHL goalies can’t have colored tape on the knobs of their sticks. [Daily Faceoff]
