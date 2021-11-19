Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Canucks GM Jim Benning on his struggling team: “This is wearing on all of us, from ownership through the management team to the coaching staff to the players. We’re a fragile team right now.” [TSN]

• What can the Golden Knights take away from Evgenii Dadonov‘s up and down start to the season? [Sin Bin Vegas]

• Blackhawks interim GM Kyle Davidson on his background, the team’s start under Derek King, and more. [NBC Sports Chicago]

• Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis will need more time for rehab and is expected to miss the next 4-6 weeks. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

• Trevor Zegras is finally breaking out offensively for the Ducks. [The Hockey News]

• An Islanders bar that had to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic is getting a second life inside the team’s new UBS Arena. [Grubstreet]

• It’s always fun to see the rookie cards of the current crop of NHL head coaches. Alain Vigneault’s is wonderful. [Puck Junk]

• Troy Brouwer has announced his retirement after 14 NHL seasons with the Blackhawks, Capitals, Blues, Flames, and Panthers. [Blues]

• Some fantasy hockey nuggets to help your team this week. [NBC Sports Edge]

• The Kraken have been using positive thinking to help them get through a sluggish start. [Seattle Times]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.