• The Auston Matthews goal scoring surge is coming. [TSN]
• Toronto’s power play is just fine, but there are some improvements that can be made. [Leafs Nation]
• Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock will be out 4-6 weeks after blocking a shot during Monday’s loss to the Lightning. [NY Hockey Now]
• A look at the Capitals’ goaltending situation and if it’s been as good enough to win in the postseason. [Japers’ Rink]
• Jason Robertson is following up a strong rookie season with a great start to his sophomore campaign with the Stars. [Dallas Morning News]
• The young and fun Red Wings will experience plenty of bumps in the road as they continue their growth. [Winging it in Motown]
Canucks game update … @SadClubCommish @TheStanchion @ThomasDrance pic.twitter.com/rZhs3S5vR8
— Owen Hope (@owenhope) November 18, 2021
• Will Rangers fans see Kaapo Kakko and Alexis Lafrenière reach their full potentials on Broadway? [Blue Seat Blogs]
• The University of Alaska Anchorage is hoping to sustain its hockey program for a long time. [College Hockey News]
• How Daniella Ponticelli, voice of the University Saskatchewan women’s ice hockey team, is getting people excited for women’s hockey. [The Hockey News]
• Kevin Fiala is becoming an impact player again with the Wild. [Zone Coverage]
