PHT Morning Skate: Matthews’ goal scoring; Pulock out 4-6 weeks

By Nov 18, 2021, 9:10 AM EST
auston matthews
Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images
0 Comments

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• The Auston Matthews goal scoring surge is coming. [TSN]

• Toronto’s power play is just fine, but there are some improvements that can be made. [Leafs Nation]

• Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock will be out 4-6 weeks after blocking a shot during Monday’s loss to the Lightning. [NY Hockey Now]

• A look at the Capitals’ goaltending situation and if it’s been as good enough to win in the postseason. [Japers’ Rink]

Jason Robertson is following up a strong rookie season with a great start to his sophomore campaign with the Stars. [Dallas Morning News]

• The young and fun Red Wings will experience plenty of bumps in the road as they continue their growth. [Winging it in Motown]

• Will Rangers fans see Kaapo Kakko and Alexis Lafrenière reach their full potentials on Broadway? [Blue Seat Blogs]

• The University of Alaska Anchorage is hoping to sustain its hockey program for a long time. [College Hockey News]

• How Daniella Ponticelli, voice of the University Saskatchewan women’s ice hockey team, is getting people excited for women’s hockey. [The Hockey News]

Kevin Fiala is becoming an impact player again with the Wild. [Zone Coverage]

More NHL News

Seattle Kraken Goaltending
Kraken can still turn season around if goaltending comes through
NHL Scores
NHL Rink Wrap: Blackhawks win fourth in a row; another ugly game for Canucks
Report: Penguins in 'advanced talks' to sell team to Red Sox owners
Penguins reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ to sell team to Fenway...

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.