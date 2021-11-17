Panthers’ Barkov ‘week-to-week’ after Mayfield knee-on-knee hit

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Aleksander Barkov is considered “week-to-week,” according to Panthers interim head coach Andrew Brunette following a knee-on-knee hit with Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield.

During Florida’s 6-1 win on Tuesday, Barkov and Mayfield collided as the Panthers forward was entering the New York zone. Mayfield was given a kneeing major and a game misconduct. Barkov needed to be helped off the ice and did not return to the game.

Brunette said on Wednesday that the Panthers captain won’t require surgery on his knee and that he did not believe the hit was dirty, only “reckless,” via Florida Hockey Now’s George Richards.

“It is the best case scenario,” Brunette said. “It could have been worse. We’ll deal with it as we go. We’re going to evaluate as we go. As I said, week-to-week. We hope it is sooner.”

Mayfield will not receive any supplemental discipline from the NHL Department of Player Safety.

While “week-to-week” leaves room for plenty of possibility, teammate Carter Verhaeghe said afterward that Barkov was in the dressing and “it’s not that bad.” We’ll have to wait and see how long he remains out.

The Panthers, who have the most points in the NHL with 25, continue a four-game homestand Thursday against the Devils.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.