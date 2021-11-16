Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Ken Holland on his dynamic duo — Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl: “I reflect back on the successes [in Detroit], and obviously it was talent. But there’s also will and determination that is important, that is a difference-maker, and they’ve got it. They bring it. They bring it every day. They’re motivated. They’re committed. They’re determined. They push.” [NHL.com]
• NHL has postponed the Senators’ next three games due to a COVID-19 outbreak. [PHT]
• Mark Stone talks about the injury that kept him out of the Golden Knights’ lineup for nearly a month. [Sin Bin Vegas]
• A soft tissue issue has kept Victor Olofsson away from the Sabres for the last six games. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
• Ryan Ellis returned to the Flyers for one game, got hurt again, and is now considered week-to-week. [Broad Street Hockey]
• An upper-body injury will keep the Avs’ J.T. Compher out for at least a month. [Colorado Hockey Now]
• Remember the name Matvei Michkov. The Russian prospect will potentially be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. [The Hockey News]
• As two of the NHL’s youngest teams, the Devils and Rangers are showing some potential. [Trentonian]
• Scott Perunovich, the 2020 Hobey Baker Award winner, has been recalled by the Blues after tearing up the AHL with two goals and 20 points in 12 games. [St. Louis Gametime]
• What options do the Bruins have to fix their blue line issues? [Stanley Cup of Chowder]
