By Nov 16, 2021, 9:10 AM EST
• Ken Holland on his dynamic duo — Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl: “I reflect back on the successes [in Detroit], and obviously it was talent. But there’s also will and determination that is important, that is a difference-maker, and they’ve got it. They bring it. They bring it every day. They’re motivated. They’re committed. They’re determined. They push.” [NHL.com]

• NHL has postponed the Senators’ next three games due to a COVID-19 outbreak. [PHT]

Mark Stone talks about the injury that kept him out of the Golden Knights’ lineup for nearly a month. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• A soft tissue issue has kept Victor Olofsson away from the Sabres for the last six games. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

Ryan Ellis returned to the Flyers for one game, got hurt again, and is now considered week-to-week. [Broad Street Hockey]

• An upper-body injury will keep the Avs’ J.T. Compher out for at least a month. [Colorado Hockey Now]

• Remember the name Matvei Michkov. The Russian prospect will potentially be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. [The Hockey News]

• As two of the NHL’s youngest teams, the Devils and Rangers are showing some potential. [Trentonian]

• Scott Perunovich, the 2020 Hobey Baker Award winner, has been recalled by the Blues after tearing up the AHL with two goals and 20 points in 12 games. [St. Louis Gametime]

• What options do the Bruins have to fix their blue line issues? [Stanley Cup of Chowder]

With Canucks crumbling, is this it for Benning, Green?
Hockey Hall of Fame: Who will make up the Class of 2022?
NHL Rink Wrap: Islanders – Lightning battle; Chinakhov introduces self

