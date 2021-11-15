Watch induction speeches from 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame class

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a COVID-related delay, Jarome Iginla, Marian Hossa, Kim. St-Pierre, Kevin Lowe, Ken Holland, and Doug Wilson were inducted as the 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame class on Monday.

In this post, you can watch the 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame inductees’ speeches. If you’d like to watch Gary Bettman’s speech regarding the 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame class, click here.

Also, NHL.com collected highlighted quotes from the 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame speeches. Check out more from Iginla, Hossa, St-Pierre, Lowe, Holland, and Wilson there.

2020 Hockey Hall of Fame speeches: Iginla, Hossa, St-Pierre, Lowe, Holland, and Wilson

Deservedly, Jarome Iginla became a first-ballot Hockey Hall of Famer in joining the 2020 class. Here’s his speech:

Fellow first-ballot Hockey Hall of Famer Marian Hossa provided some humor in his speech. He noted his dad being a defensive defenseman during his own hockey career. With that in mind, Marian Hossa thanked his mother for “her hands.” (Click here to watch his speech.)

In Kim St-Pierre’s Hall of Fame speech, she spoke about breaking down barriers. St-Pierre’s message to women striving to make their mark in hockey: “never stop fighting for what you believe in.”

Kevin Lowe made sure to note that, during his Hockey Hall of Fame speech, his voice wasn’t raspy because of the sort of partying his era of the Oilers were known for. He also spoke about how it’s tougher to quantify how a defensive defenseman can make a Hall of Fame case. (Maybe Marian Hossa’s dad nodded at that speech?)

Not surprisingly, Ken Holland thanks plenty of Detroit Red Wings icons during his Hockey Hall of Fame speech. That included Steve Yzerman, who presented Holland with his plaque.

Finally, here’s Doug Wilson’s Hall of Fame speech, discussing a robust career as both a player and a “builder.”

