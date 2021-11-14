2022 Olympic women’s ice hockey groups set after final qualifiers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

We now know all 10 women’s ice hockey teams who will participate at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China. The Czech Republic, Denmark, and Sweden emerged from weekend qualifying tournaments, finalizing the 10 spots (separated in Groups A and B):

Group A: United States, Canada, Finland, Russian Olympic Comittee (ROC), and Switzerland.

Group B: People’s Republic of China, Japan, Sweden, Denmark and the Czech Republic.

The 2022 Olympic women’s ice hockey tournament is scheduled to take place from Feb. 3 – 17.

Czech Republic, Denmark, Sweden qualify: 10 women’s ice hockey teams bound for 2022 Winter Olympics

In Group C, the Czech Republic beat Hungary 5-1 to qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics. This is the first time the Czech Republic’s women’s ice hockey team qualified for Olympic competition; Hungary was also hoping to qualify for the first time.

This also marks the first time Denmark will send both its men’s and women’s ice hockey team to the Olympics. Denmark advanced out of Group D after a 2-2 tie with Germany on Sunday.

Finally, Sweden beat France 3-2 to advance from Group E. The French team hoped for its first Olympic appearance in women’s ice hockey. Instead, the regulars from Sweden made it.

Click here for more coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics.