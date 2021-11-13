Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Scary moment for the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night when starting goalie Jake Allen had to leave their game against the Detroit Red Wings after he was involved in a brutal collision with Dylan Larkin.

It happened late in the first period when Larkin was skating in at full speed with the puck and was shoved from behind by Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry. Larkin was unable to stop himself, lost control, and crashed into Allen at full speed.

You can see the video in the play above. There were no penalties called on the play.

Both players were initially shaken up as a result, but Larkin was able to stay in the game. He ended up scoring a goal in the second period to tie the game and then scored the game-winning goal in overtime in the Red Wings’ 3-2 win.

Allen was removed from the game and replaced by backup Sam Montembeault.

The Canadiens acquired Allen from the St. Louis Blues prior to the 2020-21 season and had him split time with Carey Price a year ago. Allen has had to take over the primary starting goalie duties so far this season as Price has yet to make his debut. He missed the first month of the season after entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program before the season.

Price is back with the team but has not yet appeared in a game.

