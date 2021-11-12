Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• The Blue Jackets will retire Rick Nash’s No. 61 before a March 5 game against the Bruins. [Blue Jackets]
• “The NHL is in talks with Las Vegas officials about holding two new All-Star Game skills competition events outdoors on the Las Vegas Strip.” [ESPN]
• Mike Smith has suffered a setback in his recovery and is heading back to Edmonton. [Sportsnet]
• Jesperi Kotkaniemi is still adjusting to a new team and Rod Brind’Amour’s system with the Hurricanes. [News and Observer]
• A look at Moritz Seider and why he’s currently the Calder Trophy front-runner. [Daily Faceoff]
• Why benching Taylor Hall could be a good thing for the Bruins. [NESN]
• What’s the deal with the Capitals’ depth? [Japers’ Rink]
• Don’t expect to see Gordon Bombay back for season two of “Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.” [Deadline]
• The Rangers really need Alexandar Georgiev to help out Igor Shesterkin and lessen his workload. [Blue Seat Blogs]
• Troy Terry has been a surprising offensive star of NHL season for the Ducks. [PHT]
