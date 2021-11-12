Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

PHT Morning Skate

• The Blue Jackets will retire Rick Nash’s No. 61 before a March 5 game against the Bruins. [Blue Jackets]

• “The NHL is in talks with Las Vegas officials about holding two new All-Star Game skills competition events outdoors on the Las Vegas Strip.” [ESPN]

• Mike Smith has suffered a setback in his recovery and is heading back to Edmonton. [Sportsnet]

• Jesperi Kotkaniemi is still adjusting to a new team and Rod Brind’Amour’s system with the Hurricanes. [News and Observer]

• A look at Moritz Seider and why he’s currently the Calder Trophy front-runner. [Daily Faceoff]

• Why benching Taylor Hall could be a good thing for the Bruins. [NESN]

• What’s the deal with the Capitals’ depth? [Japers’ Rink]

• Don’t expect to see Gordon Bombay back for season two of “Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.” [Deadline]

• The Rangers really need Alexandar Georgiev to help out Igor Shesterkin and lessen his workload. [Blue Seat Blogs]

• Troy Terry has been a surprising offensive star of NHL season for the Ducks. [PHT]

