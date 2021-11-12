Canucks’ Poolman suspended two games for high-sticking Sherwood

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tucker Poolman of the Canucks has been suspended two games for high-sticking Avalanche forward Kiefer Sherwood Thursday night.

Midway through the third period of Colorado’s 7-1 win, the Vancouver defenseman took a hit from Sherwood in the corner of the Canucks’ zone. As Poolman spun away, he swung his stick up high and hit the Colorado forward in the head.

Poolman was assessed a match penalty and ejected. Sherwood finished the game.

Since the puck was nowhere near either player, the “intentional and retaliatory” way that Poolman swings his stick is what brings this up to a level requiring supplemental discipline.

Poolman will lose $25,000 in salary — based on his average annual salary — under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

