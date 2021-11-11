Rick Bowness confident he can fix Stars’ early-season woes

It probably took Stars head coach Rick Bowness longer to walk from the coaches’ room to the press conference area inside American Airlines Center than it did to answer the four questions by reporters following a sixth loss in seven games.

The Predators jumped out to a 3-0 lead by late in the second period and held on for a 4-2 win, sending Dallas to its eighth loss of the season. It was another frustrating night for a Stars team that has yet to win in regulation and has, as is tradition, struggled to score at 5-on-5 (13 goals, via Natural Stat Trick).

After the loss to Nashville, the Stars held a player-only meeting that lasted for 30 minutes. That was 29 minutes and 30 seconds longer than Bowness’ post-game press conference.

Via the Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks:

Q. Is a team meeting like that significant?

BOWNESS: “We’ll find out.”