The NHL announced on Thursday afternoon that Carolina Hurricanes defender Tony DeAngelo has been fined $2,000 under the league’s diving/embellishment rule.

This was DeAngelo’s second offense for diving, prompting the $2,000 fine.

If he is cited again the fine goes up to $3,000.

According to the league, DeAngelo was initially warned for a diving incident on Oct. 31 against the Arizona Coyotes. The second infraction, which resulted in the fine, occurred on Saturday against the Florida Panthers. Florida’s Gustav Forsling was penalized for hooking no the play.

You can see the play in the video above.

DeAngelo has two goals and nine assists in 11 games for the Hurricanes so far this season.

