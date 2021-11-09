Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• “This season is already basically a write-off, so [Canadiens owner Geoff Molson] doesn’t have to panic and start firing people right away. What he does have to do is clear up the general manager situation before the NHL trade deadline on March 21. It certainly doesn’t look like Marc Bergevin will be back next season and Molson has a few months now to look for a replacement.” [Montreal Gazette]

• “The mother of a former high school hockey player who was sexually assaulted by one-time Chicago Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich says she was overcome with emotion watching Kyle Beach apologize to her son and thank him for filing a police complaint against Aldrich.” [TSN]

• Why a long-term extension for Jesse Puljujarvi should be atop Ken Holland’s to-do list in Edmonton. [Oilers Nation]

• With Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight, how the Panthers are making their goalie rotation work. [ESPN]

• K'Andre Miller‘s play on the Rangers’ blue line has impressed so far this season. [Blue Seat Blogs]

• Speaking of Miller, let’s rewatch his wonderful goal from Monday night:

TAKE IT TO THE HOUSE, KEY pic.twitter.com/ziTMCzshG6 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 9, 2021

• Brian Boyle on his NHL return and the meaning of Hockey Fights Cancer to his family. [NHL.com]

• How the Canucks managed to fix a broken power play. [Daily Hive]

• Finally off the COVID-19 list, Ryan O'Reilly is ready to get back to normal. [Post-Dispatch]

• Sheldon Keefe cannot figure out why his Maple Leafs are off to such a slow start. [Sportsnet]

