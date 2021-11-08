Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

PHT Morning Skate

• A groin injury will keep Maple Leafs’ goaltender Petr Mrazek sidelined for a month. [TSN]

• Interim Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson on the Blackhawks’ season: “You find out if you’re a [Stanley Cup Playoff] team in April, and let’s be totally honest, the math is not in our favor right now to get to that point. But no season is ever lost, because you’re always going to be able to learn something, you’re always going to be able to continue your evaluation process.” [NHL.com]

• Why the Kings have delayed putting Drew Doughty on long-term injured reserve. [Mayor’s Manor]

• A look at Mike Babcock behind the bench for the University of Saskatchewan. [Sportsnet]

• First-round picks have helped the Golden Knights add top-end talent in trades, but now they need to bolster the bottom-six to have a real shot at a Stanley Cup. [Sin Bin Vegas]

Did we do it again? Yes, we DID do it again 😆 Welcome home, @jackeichel 🤩#VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/EQxhPt7pGr — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 7, 2021

• Seattle’s AHL team will be known as the Coachella Valley Firebirds. [Daily Faceoff]

• Elena Orlando is back in the PHF with Buffalo and eyeing an Isobel Cup title. [The Ice Garden]

• Mats Zuccarello, Jaden Schwartz and Evan Bouchard could give your fantasy hockey team a boost this week. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Lockouts and injuries kept the newly-retired Marian Gaborik from being a Hockey Hall of Famer. [Zone Coverage]

• Through injuries, COVID-19, and and up-and-down start, what do we think about the Penguins through 10 games? [Pensburgh]

