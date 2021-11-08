Big goals: Ovechkin ties Hull, K’Andre Miller goes coast-to-coast

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

On Monday, Alex Ovechkin scored another historic goal. Meanwhile, K'Andre Miller scored a goal that should live on in highlight-reel history.

Gee, the Rangers are just magnets for highlight reel goals, eh? They’re on the happy side of this one after Connor McDavid blew everyone’s mind.

Ovechkin scores goal 741, tying Hull for fourth all-time; 153 behind Gretzky’s 894

By scoring his 11th goal in just his 12th game of the season, Alex Ovechkin reached 741 tallies for his career. That leaves Ovechkin tied with Brett Hull for fourth-all time in NHL history.

Here’s an updated look at that list:

Wayne Gretzky – 894 goals. Gordie Howe – 801 goals. Jaromir Jagr – 766 goals. (tied): Alex Ovechkin, Brett Hull – 741 goals. Marcel Dionne – 731 goals.

Earlier this season, Ovechkin passed Marcel Dionne for fifth.

Check out this post from PHT’s Adam Gretz about Ovechkin continuing his chase of Wayne Gretzky’s 894 goals. As you can see, the gap is now 153 goals.

At first, it wasn’t immediately clear that Ovechkin scored goal 741, but he tipped it:

Incredible goal by Rangers’ K’Andre Miller

At times, Panthers – Rangers has been a showcase of why Florida came into Monday without a regulation loss. They’ve pushed the pace at times, but Igor Shesterkin‘s been effective.

Of course, even a sound defensive team will give up some chances if they’re being aggressive. Combine those risks with the occasional hiccup, and a skilled Rangers team took advantage by getting a 4-0 lead through the second period.

There were some pretty goals all around, but defenseman K’Andre Miller is likely to be on highlight reels for years with his coast-to-coast beauty. You can watch that K’Andre Miller goal in the video above this post’s headline.

Want that K’Andre Miller in GIF form, instead? Well, if you insist:

TAKE IT TO THE HOUSE, KEY pic.twitter.com/ziTMCzshG6 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 9, 2021

Somehow, that was K’Andre Miller’s first goal of this season. Personally, it brought back memories of Neal Pionk‘s goal against the Canadiens during his brief time with the Rangers.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.