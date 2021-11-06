Top player from Friday in the NHL

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Just another day at the office for McDavid as he recorded three more points, including a potential goal of the year candidate in a 6-5 overtime win against the New York Rangers. He has recorded a point in every Oilers game this season and has recorded multiple points in eight of the 10 games. He and Leon Draisaitl are special, special talents that are helping carry the Oilers to top the of the NHL standings. They are now 9-1-0 this season thanks to Friday’s come-from-behind win that saw them erase a three-goal deficit in the second period.

Highlights from Friday in the NHL

The goal of the day for Connor McDavid.

The Vancouver Canucks did not get the best of Juuse Saros and the Nashville Predators on Friday night for the game, but Brock Boeser did score this beauty of a goal.

The Los Angeles Kings scored the first goal of the game with 1.2 seconds to play in the second period with this Adrian Kempe buzzer-beating goal. Alex Iafallo scored the game-winning goal for Los Angeles in overtime.

Three Takeaways from Friday in the NHL

Another ugly night for Chicago Blackhawks

There is nothing positive about this team right now, and their 5-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets followed the same script we have seen all season. Give up an early goal, terrible start, no push back at all. They allowed a goal 47 seconds into the first period, faced a two goal deficit by the six-minute mark, and were outshot 26-9 over the second and third periods (including 15-4 in the third period) despite trailing the entire game. They managed just 18 shots on goal for the night. Friday’s game marked the third time this season the Blackhawks faced a two-goal deficit by the six-minute mark of the first period, the sixth time they trailed by the six-minute mark, and the third-time they allowed a goal in the first minute of a game. They have only played 12 games this season. They are now 1-9-2 on the season.

Arizona stays winless

Tough times for the Arizona Coyotes as they dropped their 10th consecutive game to open the season and are now sitting with an 0-9-1 record thanks to Friday’s 3-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks. Given the way the offseason went with the Coyotes tearing their roster to the ground in an effort to cut payroll and collect as many future assets as they could, it was always going to be a long season. Nobody probably expected it to be quite this bad. For Anaheim, Troy Terry recorded an assist in the win to extend his current point streak to 10 consecutive games.

Juuse Saros carries Predators again

The biggest reason the Nashville Predators made the Stanley Cup Playoffs a year ago was the play of starting goalie Juuse Saros. He pretty much put the team on his back and carried it to a playoff spot, salvaging what looked to be a completely lost season. He is doing it again this season. He was great again on Friday night, stopping 26 out of 28 shots in a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. He has now won four starts in a row with save percentages of .966, .944, .950, and .929 respectively. He has been great and is a complete and total game-changer for the Predators.

Saturday’s big story

It is in Florida where the NHL’s two best teams through the first month of the season will be facing off with the 9-0-1 Panthers hosting the 9-0-0 Carolina Hurricanes. Both teams are off to some of the best starts in recent NHL history and looking like early season Stanley Cup contenders. The Hurricanes are riding a great bounce back start from Frederik Andersen in goal and their young stars at forward (Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho have been great), while Florida boasts one of the league’s most balanced lineups. The Panthers are also getting an outstanding start from Sergei Bobrovsky in goal who for the first time in three years is playing like the $10 million goalie they hoped he would be when they signed him in free agency away from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Friday’s NHL scores

Winnipeg Jets 5, Chicago Blackhawks 1

Edmonton Oilers 6, New York Rangers 5 (OT)

Nashville Predators 3, Vancouver Canucks 2

Anaheim Ducks 3, Arizona Coyotes 1

Los Angeles Kings 3, New Jersey Devils 2 (OT)

