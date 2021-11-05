Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• “Jack Eichel should make any team better, and if the trade were just what it is so far, he probably would. But that’s not the reality we’re living in.”. [Sin Bin Vegas]
• Matthew Tkachuk on hearing his name in trade rumors: “I’m sure it’s different for everybody, but I had a hard time believing it was true, so I went about my business like I normally do the night before the game to get prepared for tonight.” [The Score]
• Should the Wild have been bigger players in the Eichel sweepstakes? [Hockey Wilderness]
• Eichel trade closes the book on Sabres’ failed rebuild. [PHT]
• Golden Knights have questions to answer before Eichel debut. [PHT]
• Marian Gaborik has announced his retirement after a 17-season, 1,035 NHL career. He scored 407 goals recorded 815 points and won a Stanley Cup with the Kings in 2014. [NHLPA]
• “USA Hockey is planning to contact the families of players who attended development camps and training sessions staffed by former Chicago Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich, a spokesman said, after TSN asked the governing body for U.S. amateur hockey about Aldrich’s role at a week-long hockey camp in 2008.” [TSN]
• Zach Werenski has been thriving in Columbus since Seth Jones moved on to Chicago. [1st Ohio Battery]
• Making the case for Dylan Cozens as the next Sabres captain. [Die by the Blade]
• Some fantasy hockey nuggets on Jack Eichel, the Golden Knights, Oilers and more. [NBC Sports Edge]
————
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.