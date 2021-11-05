Blue Jackets’ Patrik Laine out 4-6 weeks with oblique strain

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Patrik Laine will be out the next 4-6 weeks with an oblique strain, the Blue Jackets announced on Friday.

Laine missed the final few minutes of regulation and all of overtime during Wednesday’s win over the Avalanche where he picked up a pair of assists. He collided with Colorado defenseman Bowen Byram behind the net and left the game moments later.

According to The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline, the team believes it’s a Grade 1 strain, which is considered mild.

After a 2020-21 season that featured a trade from Winnipeg and 12 goals and 24 points in 46 games, Laine started off this season in a big way. He has three goals and 10 points in nine games, with two of those tallies coming in overtime. As of Thursday, he’s the Blue Jackets’ second leading scorer behind Oliver Bjorkstrand (12 points).

Laine, who could be a restricted free agent this summer, has picked up as much attention for his play-making abilities as he has for his shot.

“I think it’s good that guys are always assuming I’m gonna shoot it, and then, every now and then, I’ll pass it,” Laine said via the Columbus Dispatch. “It’s good to have multiple tricks in your sleeve and not just be a shooter. You can do much more than that.”

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.