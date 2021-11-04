Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Pekka Rinne will be the first Predators player to have his number retired by the franchise when his No. 35 goes to the Bridgestone Arena rafters on Feb. 24. [Predators]

• Rinne: “Obviously I’ve always been a hockey player and I’m sure people remember me from the ice, but I hope they also remember me off the ice.” [Nashville Scene]

• Jonathan Toews gets a re-do on his comments following the Blackhawks report fallout: “I realize my comments on the whole situation kind of took attention away from Kyle and … what he actually went through. Obviously I have a lot of history with Joel [Quenneville], but that’s not really the point here.” [Daily Herald]

• The details of the lawsuit the Penguins are facing: “Jarrod [Skalde], a former assistant coach with the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and his wife, Erin, allege that [Clark] Donatelli, former head coach of the AHL club, sexually abused Erin Skalde on a team road trip to Providence, R.I., on Nov. 11, 2018 and that the Penguins later fired Skalde for reporting it.” [Post-Gazette]

• The Rangers have loaned Vitali Kravtsov to Traktor Chelyabinsk of the KHL. Kravtsov would be able to return to the Rangers after Traktor’s season. [NY Post]

• “Montreal has two separate issues at play here. Caufield’s development would better serve him to play out inconsistencies with Laval in the AHL, while the Habs work out their on-ice issues at the NHL level.” [NBC Sports Edge]

• After being hit in the head by a puck on Tuesday, Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin is doing better and will be re-evaluated today. [Sportsnet]

• A good look at the importance of Conor Sheary to the Capitals. [Washington Hockey Now]

• Conor Timmins‘ season is over for the Coyotes after he suffered a knee injury last week. [Five for Howling]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.