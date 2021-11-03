Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world.

• A look at what’s gone wrong early on for Cole Caufield and the Canadiens. [Daily Faceoff]

• The NHL’s ice man, Dan Craig, is retiring. [NHL.com]

• Robin Lehner on what comes next in the wake of the Blackhawks scandal: “At the end of the day, people need to be held accountable that knew.… It’s part of healing, you know, getting some justice. And that’s what we all want.” [Sportsnet]

• The Maple Leafs and Jack Campbell have reportedly begun contract extension talks. [TSN]

• Another day, another Shark added to COVID-19 protocol. Add Timo Meier to the list. [Fear the Fin]

• Kevin Fiala understands he has to turn around his sluggish start to the season for the Wild. [Hockey Wilderness]

• It’s time for the Devils to give Alexander Holtz an extended run at the NHL level. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Why November looks to be a big month for the Avalanche. [Mile High Hockey]

• Derick Brassard has been producing for the Flyers, but how sustainable is his impact? [Broad Street Hockey]

Sean Leahy