P.K. Subban fined $15,000 for tripping Ducks’ Trevor Zegras

[UPDATE: Subban has been fined $15,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA. That is not a typo.]

P.K. Subban of the Devils will have a Wednesday hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety for tripping Ducks forward Trevor Zegras.

Early in the first period of Tuesday’s 4-0 Anaheim victory, Subban and Zegras collided in the corner with the New Jersey defenseman raising his leg resulting in the Ducks rookie falling to the ice.

No penalty was called on the play.

#NJDevils defender PK Subban will have a hearing today for tripping Trevor Zegras. #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/tjH0EHe8OM — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) November 3, 2021

Last week Subban was fined $5,000 for a “dangerous trip” on Flames forward Milan Lucic. Subban also generated controversy during preseason with a controversial play involving Ryan Reaves of the Rangers.

“That is an undisciplined play that is not acceptable,” Ruff said of the trip on Lucic. “[Subban] knows that. Not something we’re going to put up with.”

The NHL has not suspended a player for this type of infraction since the 2014-15 season and typically only hands out fines.

This is the second play in consecutive games where Zegras has been involved in a play that resulted in a hearing. Cedric Paquette of the Canadiens was suspended two games after he boarded Zegras during Sunday’s Ducks win.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.