• On the NHLPA call, which ended with the executive board voting to open an independent investigation into how the union handled Kyle Beach’s allegations: “Fehr told players it would have been wildly out of character for him to not act on that information, if provided, which is why he believes – though he cannot confirm because he does not have a recollection of the conversations – that he was merely told that there was an ‘incident’ that took place.” [Daily Faceoff]

• Duncan Keith now says he should have agreed to be interviewed during the investigation into the Blackhawks: “If I could go back, I would do it. But at the same time my feeling was that I didn’t have anything to give, so I didn’t think it would help. But I should have sat there for the interview.” [TSN]

• The Blackhawks have postponed Marian Hossa Legacy Night, which was supposed to be held Nov. 9. [NHL.com]

• Bill Daly said the investigation into Bill Peters is done and the league had been in touch with Akim Aliu’s representatives about next steps. One problem: Aliu’s representatives say no one has reached out to them in over a year. [Sportsnet]

• Dougie Hamilton talks about his NHL journey and landing in New Jersey. [ESPN]

• After a sluggish start, Barry Trotz knows his Islanders still have more to give. [NY Hockey Now]

• A first real road trip in two years has seen Sabres’ opponents announce players entering COVID-19 protocol. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• Andrew Cogliano is off the Sharks’ COVID-19 list but Kevin Labanc has been added. Jonathan Dahlen, Erik Karlsson, Jake Middleton, Matt Nieto, Radim Simek, Marc-Edouard Vlasic, and head coach Bob Boughner remain in protocol. [NBC Sports Bay Area]

• Time for the Wild’s power play to shake things up. [Zone Coverage]

