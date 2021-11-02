Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Montreal Canadiens announced that forward Jonathan Drouin was hospitalized for further evaluation after taking a puck up high in Tuesday’s game against the Red Wings. Naturally, Drouin won’t return to Tuesday’s Red Wings – Canadiens game.

As you can see from this video, Drouin was struck by a teammate’s shot. After falling to the ice, he quickly left for the locker room.

Jonathan Drouin takes a shot up high, and heads to the room immediately pic.twitter.com/31Ej3xdKQx — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) November 2, 2021

Beyond going to hospital, Drouin’s status is not yet clear.

Through 11 games this season, Drouin generated two goals and five assists for seven points. Drouin explained that anxiety and insomnia prompted a leave of absence from the Canadiens last season.

