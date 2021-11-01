Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Rangers union rep Jacob Trouba on the players’ upcoming executive board call: “I think guys want answers. I think players want to know what happened, where the shortcomings were with the PA. Obviously a lot of breakdowns in the situation on a lot of different parts. But what could the PA have done better to prevent [what happened to Beach] from happening?” [NY Post]

• Jacob Markstrom is playing the best hockey of his career right now for the Flames. [The Hockey News]

• A decade later, how Rule 48 changed the NHL. [ESPN]

• Connor Hellebuyck is doing a lot for the Jets through the first month. Maybe too much. [Jets Nation]

• Kasperi Kapanen is struggling to make an impact early on this season for the Penguins. [Pensburgh]

• A deep dive into Shane Wright, who very well might end up as the No. 1 pick in next summer’s NHL Draft. [Sportsnet]

• When will the puck luck start working in the Blackhawks’ favor following their forgettable start? [NBC Sports Chicago]

• Auston Matthews, Trevor Zegras, and Taylor Hall are three players whose slow starts won’t last for long. [Daily Faceoff]

• As a new season of the PHF approaches, which milestones could we see reached by players? [The Ice Garden]

• Troy Terry, Victor Olofsson, and Craig Anderson are some players who could help your fantasy hockey team this week. [NBC Sports Edge]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.