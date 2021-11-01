Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Rangers union rep Jacob Trouba on the players’ upcoming executive board call: “I think guys want answers. I think players want to know what happened, where the shortcomings were with the PA. Obviously a lot of breakdowns in the situation on a lot of different parts. But what could the PA have done better to prevent [what happened to Beach] from happening?” [NY Post]
• Jacob Markstrom is playing the best hockey of his career right now for the Flames. [The Hockey News]
• A decade later, how Rule 48 changed the NHL. [ESPN]
• Connor Hellebuyck is doing a lot for the Jets through the first month. Maybe too much. [Jets Nation]
• Kasperi Kapanen is struggling to make an impact early on this season for the Penguins. [Pensburgh]
• A deep dive into Shane Wright, who very well might end up as the No. 1 pick in next summer’s NHL Draft. [Sportsnet]
• When will the puck luck start working in the Blackhawks’ favor following their forgettable start? [NBC Sports Chicago]
• Auston Matthews, Trevor Zegras, and Taylor Hall are three players whose slow starts won’t last for long. [Daily Faceoff]
• As a new season of the PHF approaches, which milestones could we see reached by players? [The Ice Garden]
• Troy Terry, Victor Olofsson, and Craig Anderson are some players who could help your fantasy hockey team this week. [NBC Sports Edge]
