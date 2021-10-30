Boughner, other Sharks to miss Jets game due to COVID protocol

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Multiple San Jose Sharks tested positive for COVID, including head coach Bob Boughner. As Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman notes, the start time for Saturday’s Jets – Sharks game was pushed back to accommodate these issues.

John MacLean is serving behind the Sharks bench thanks to Boughner’s COVID-related absence.

Here is the list of Sharks players unavailable for Saturday’s game vs. the Jets:

With those players unavailable, the Sharks recalled John Leonard, Nicolas Meloche, Jaycob Megna, as well as Nick and Ryan Merkley.

After a hot start to the season, the Sharks have been struggling lately. They carry a three-game losing streak into Saturday’s game against the Jets. Breaking that slump looks even tougher with such absences.

