Boughner, other Sharks to miss Jets game due to COVID protocol

Boughner, Karlsson, other Sharks miss Jets game due to COVID protocol

By James O'BrienOct 30, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT
Multiple San Jose Sharks tested positive for COVID, including head coach Bob Boughner. As Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman notes, the start time for Saturday’s Jets – Sharks game was pushed back to accommodate these issues.

John MacLean is serving behind the Sharks bench thanks to Boughner’s COVID-related absence.

Here is the list of Sharks players unavailable for Saturday’s game vs. the Jets:

With those players unavailable, the Sharks recalled John Leonard, Nicolas Meloche, Jaycob Megna, as well as Nick and Ryan Merkley.

After a hot start to the season, the Sharks have been struggling lately. They carry a three-game losing streak into Saturday’s game against the Jets. Breaking that slump looks even tougher with such absences.

