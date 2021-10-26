Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• It was an eventful day for the Penguins on Monday. Kris Letang tested positive for COVID-19; Sidney Crosby practiced fully as he inches closer to a return; and Bryan Rust continues to progress from a lower-body injury that put him on injured reserve. [Tribune-Review]

• Don Granato sees a lot of potential in his Sabres roster. So far, the wins keep coming. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• The Canadian women topped the U.S. 3-2 in the second game of the My Why tour Monday night in Hartford. The win was Canada’s fourth in a row over the Americans. [On Her Turf]

• Cory Schneider was placed on waivers Monday, which means Semyon Varlamov is ready to return for the Islanders. [TSN]

• Andrew Mangiapane continues making an impact with the Flames. [Sportsnet]

• Why Mats Zuccarello‘s five-year, $30 million contract is looking good right now. [Zone Coverage]

• The Kraken’s AHL affiliate in Coachella Valley will reveal its name, logo, colors, and mascot next week. [KESQ]

• The NHLand the NHLPA have agreed to long-term extensions of their licenses with The Upper Deck Company to continue producing trading cards and NFT trading cards in the future. [NHL]

• Who are the best playmakers in the NHL today? [Bleacher Report]

• Mason McTavish, Denis Gurianov, and Philip Tomasino are among the player hiding under the radar around the NHL. [Yardbarker]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.