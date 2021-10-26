Bettman plans to meet with Cheveldayoff, Quenneville following Blackhawks allegations

By James O'BrienOct 26, 2021, 9:42 PM EDT
Bettman plans to meet with Cheveldayoff, Quenneville following Blackhawks allegations
Cheveldayoff Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images; Quenneville Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images
0 Comments

We already know that Stan Bowman resigned as Blackhawks GM after an independent investigation indicated that the franchise mishandled sexual assault allegations regarding former video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010. There are still questions about additional fallout. Specifically, what might happen to former members of the Blackhawks organization who are in prominent positions around the NHL? Will there be consequences for Joel Quenneville, Kevin Cheveldayoff, Marc Bergevin, and possibly others?

As of Tuesday, those situations remain unclear.

That said, there are a few things we do know. Beyond Bowman’s resignation, we also know that the NHL fined the Blackhawks $2M following the investigation by Jenner & Block LLP.

Jenner & Block report can be read in full here: https://jenner.com/Chicago_Blackhawks_Investigation_Report.
[The report contains graphic descriptions that some may find upsetting or offensive.] 

Bettman also indicated that he’ll meet with Quenneville and Cheveldayoff regarding their involvement in the way the Blackhawks handled the Aldrich allegations.

Jets’ Cheveldayoff releases statement regarding Blackhawks report

On Tuesday, Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff released the following statement regarding the findings, and meeting with Bettman.

Cheveldayoff served as Blackhawks assistant GM from 2009 to 2011 before becoming the Jets’ GM.

On one hand, the Jenner & Block report states that accounts of a May 23 meeting “vary significantly.” That said, the report indicates consistently that Cheveldayoff and Quenneville were at a meeting regarding the allegations also attended by Bowman, mental skills coach Jim Gary, and former executives John McDonough,  Al MacIsaac, and Jay Blunk. (MacIsaac also resigned on Tuesday.)

No comment so far from Panthers, Quenneville

While Cheveldayoff commented on the situation, the Panthers and Joel Quenneville did not yet elaborate.

However, the Panthers noted that Quenneville is expected to address the media on Wednesday morning. This post will be updated accordingly.

No mention of Bergevin

Current Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin’s name does not come up in the Jenner & Block report.

Back in late June, Bergevin said he was “not aware” of the sexual assault allegations regarding Aldrich during his time with the Blackhawks.

At the time, Marc Bergevin was the Blackhawks’ director of pro personnel. Bergevin became Blackhawks assistant GM in 2011-12 before becoming Canadiens GM.

Again, Bergevin wasn’t mentioned as possibly meeting with Bettman, but the plan appears to be to do so with Quenneville and Cheveldayoff. In addition to any league measures, it’s unclear if the Panthers or Jets might take any actions with Quenneville and Cheveldayoff respectively.

(Bergevin’s own future is currently unclear, as he’s in the final year of his Canadiens contract.)

PHT will provide additional updates if Cheveldayoff, Quenneville, and others make more statements.